Smithsonian announces Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Festival
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art announces that Bank of America is the Presenting Sponsor for its 2023 centennial celebrations and, from 2023 through 2027, for annual celebrations during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

From May 1 to May 14, America’s first national museum of art will mark its centennial by hosting the inaugural festival in this five-year initiative. Programming includes headline performers — internationally acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Nam and Raveena — plus panel discussions, interactive experiences, culinary adventures, art-making projects and programming from the Middle East, Asia and America’s Asian American communities. The museum’s partnership with Bank of America will greatly expand the museum’s public programming, both within its galleries and on the National Mall, ensuring that Asian arts and culture reach the broadest possible audiences.