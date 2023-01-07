Smithsonian 'Castle' to begin multiyear renovation

The Smithsonian Institution Building in Washington, D.C., will undergo a major renovation and is closing Feb. 1.

 Smithsonian photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Smithsonian Institution Building, known as the “Castle,” is closing Wednesday, Feb. 1, for its first major renovation in more than 50 years. All elements of the building will undergo extensive repairs and upgrades starting in March, and the renovation is expected to last about five years.

The Castle, located at 1000 Jefferson Dr. S.W., currently houses the Smithsonian’s Visitor Center, a café, a gift shop and a small exhibit featuring a sampling of Smithsonian artifacts. It is also the administrative headquarters of the Institution and includes the offices of the Secretary and Smithsonian senior leadership.