Smithsonian entertainment exhibition to showcase pop culture

The “Entertainment Nation”/“Nación del espectáculo,” exhibition opened this month at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

 Smithsonian photo

From its red-carpet entryway to a yellow brick road, the new “Entertainment Nation”/“Nación del espectáculo” exhibition that opened in December at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will immerse visitors in the dramatic arc of the nation’s story as told through the power and influence of theater, television, film, music and sports.

With approximately 200 objects, the 7,200-square-foot, multimedia exhibition in the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Hall of American Culture will be the Smithsonian’s first dedicated exploration of entertainment history. It will also be the largest long-term bilingual exhibition on the National Mall. Through iconic objects from the museum’s renowned collection and graphics, video and compelling stories, “Entertainment Nation”/“Nación del espectáculo” will showcase how Americans have long used entertainment to both elicit delight and understand different viewpoints.