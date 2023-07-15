AeroEspacial

AeroEspacial

 Smithsonian graphic

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum has launched “AeroEspacial,” a limited series of its “AirSpace” podcast that focuses on stories of Latino history and culture at the heart of aviation and space.

The four-part series will be published in both English and Spanish. “AeroEspacial” is the museum’s second mini-series diving deeper into the stories of a specific community, following its “QueerSpace” series in February 2022, and it is the museum’s first podcast series published in two languages.

  

