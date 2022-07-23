Smithsonian museum announces gift to endow Chinese art curatorship

The National Museum of Asian Art recently established a new curatorship. Smithsonian museum announces gift to endow Chinese art curatorship

 Smithsonian photo

WASHINGTON — The National Museum of Asian Art has established the position of the Nancy Chang Lee Curator of Chinese Art, thanks to a gift from Nancy Lee, a member of the museum’s board of trustees. The gift will fully fund a range of costs associated with the curatorial position, including research.

“This generous gift from Nancy Lee comes at a pivotal moment for our institution as we prepare for our centennial in 2023,” said Chase F. Robinson, the museum’s Dame Jillian Sackler Director of the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery and Freer Gallery of Art. “One of our major goals is to welcome new and diverse audiences from around the world, both onsite and online. This position will generate additional opportunities to connect with audiences in China and across Asia — of key importance during this moment of unprecedented global interdependence.”