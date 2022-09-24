Smithsonian museum publishes 10 comics featuring trailblazing women
Smithsonian illustration

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has published online a second set of 10 short comics each celebrating a woman artist with artwork represented in the museum’s permanent collection.

The trailblazing artists, featured in the 2022 set “Drawn to Art: Ten Tales of Inspiring Women Artists,” are Judy Baca, Tiffany Chung, Sonya Clark, Sarah Goodridge, Ester Hernandez, Loïs Mailou Jones, Nellie Mae Rowe, Augusta Savage, Jaune Quick-To-See Smith (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation) and Kay WalkingStick (Cherokee Nation).