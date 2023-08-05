American West

This scan from color transparency shows Angel Rodríguez-Díaz’s “The Protagonist of an Endless Story,” 1993, an oil on canvas.

 Smithsonian American Art Museum

Commonly accepted ideas about the American West, both in popular culture and in dominant historical narratives, are often based on a past that never was. They frequently diminish, if not overlook entirely, important viewpoints and experiences.

“Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea,” which opened July 28, offers counterviews of “the West” through the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists especially those who identify as Asian American, Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ+ and Latinx who offer a broader and more inclusive view of this region. Their artworks question old and sometimes racist clichés, examine tragic and sidelined histories, and illuminate the multiple communities and events that contribute to the past and present of this region of the United States.

  

