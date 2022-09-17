Smithsonian researchers discover extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs

Smithsonian researchers discovered evidence of the tuatara, an extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs.

 Illustration by Julius Csotonyi for the Smithsonian Institution

Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara.

A team of scientists, including the National Museum of Natural History’s curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano and research associate David DeMar Jr. as well as University College London and Natural History Museum, London scientific associate Marc Jones, describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, in a paper published this month in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.