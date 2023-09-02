Carousel

The carousel on the National Mall will be removed later this year for renovations.

 Smithsonian photo by Casey McAdams

The carousel on the National Mall, located in front of the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building on Jefferson Drive S.W., will be removed in November for renovation.

The work will include repairing carousel animals, replacing the platform and updating the paving and underground electrical connections. The carousel is operated by the Smithsonian Enterprises, a division of the Smithsonian Institution; the National Mall is administered by the National Park Service.

  

