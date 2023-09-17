Smithsonian’s National Zoo Hosts Panda Palooza: A Giant Farewell
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will celebrate its three giant pandas before the bears depart for China later this year.

Visitors are invited to join the Panda Palooza, a nine-day onsite and online series of events in honor of 25-year-old Mei Xiang (may-SHONG), 26-year-old Tian Tian (tee-YEN tee-YEN) and 3-year-old Xiao Qi Ji (SHIAU-chi-ji) from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.

  

