Smithsonian to fully reopen museums

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Smithsonian will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020. These locations will open on a staggered schedule from June through August.
All museums will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many with reduced hours of operation.
Visitors will need to reserve free, timed-entry passes for most museums. Passes will become available one week before the museum’s scheduled opening. An individual will be able to reserve up to six passes per day for a specific location. Visitors can reserve passes online at si.edu/visit or by phone at 1-800-514-3849, ext. 1.
Reopening schedule
Thursday, June 10: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City
Friday, June 18: National Museum of Natural History
Wednesday, June 23: National Museum of the American Indian in New York City
Friday, July 16: National Museum of African Art and National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery
Friday, July 30: National Air and Space Museum and Smithsonian Institution Building (the “Castle”)
Friday, Aug. 6: Anacostia Community Museum
Friday, Aug. 20: Hirshhorn Museum (Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden remains open)
Friday, Aug. 27: National Postal Museum
In November, the historic Arts and Industries Building will open to the public for the first time since 2004 with a new exhibition, “FUTURES,” in honor of the Smithsonian’s 175th anniversary.
Safety measures in place
To protect the health of visitors and staff, safety measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources will include:
Requesting that all visitors who are sick or do not feel well stay home.
Requiring all visitors ages 2 and older to wear face coverings during their visit. Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to wear a face covering in outdoor spaces.
Closely monitoring and limiting the number of people in each location. Visitors may need to obtain a free, timed-entry pass in advance of their visit.
Implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate.
Providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors and conducting enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities.
Some museum cafes, exhibits, galleries, interactives, theaters, retail stores or indoor spaces may be closed or operating at a limited capacity. Detailed information for visitors is available on the museum websites.
Museum hours and information
Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum: open Thursday to Monday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. The museum will offer free, timed-entry tickets through Oct. 31.
National Museum of Natural History: open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
National Museum of the American Indian New York: open Monday to Friday 11 a.m.–4 p.m. No timed-entry passes required.
National Museum of African Art: open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery: open Friday to Tuesday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
National Air and Space Museum: open Thursday to Monday 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Smithsonian Institution Building (“Castle”): open daily 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Anacostia Community Museum: open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m.–4 p.m. No timed-entry passes required.
Hirshhorn Museum: open Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
National Postal Museum: open Friday to Tuesday 11 a.m.–4 p.m. No timed-entry passes required.
Reopening the Smithsonian
The Smithsonian closed its museums in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between July and October 2020, the Smithsonian opened eight of its facilities before closing to the public again Nov. 23, 2020. The Smithsonian began a phased reopening of its museums on May 5.
Updates and information about the museums open to the public are available at si.edu/visit.