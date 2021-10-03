EASTON — Jill Sobule and Amy Speace will perform at the Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion in Easton on Saturday, Oct. 9. Doors open 7:30 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m.
Sobule has released a dozen of albums spanning three decades of recording, tackling such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, LGBTQ issues, and the Christian Right, to name a few — with her trademark wit and aplomb.
While her songs cover expansive thematic ground, they benefit greatly from Jill’s subtle intelligence and skillful light-handedness. On stage, she entertains, amuses, provokes, and more often than not, takes her audiences on an emotional roller coaster, from comedy to pathos in a few bars of music, often within the same song.
Speace honed her beautifully uplifting and deeply personal music in her mid-twenties while living in Greenwich Village. She taught herself “sound shapes” on guitar, highly influenced by Joni Mitchell’s compositional music and poetically direct lyrics. Developing her talent as a songwriter, guitarist, and performer, she landed gigs at CBGB’s, The Living Room, and The Bitter End, and became entrenched in New York City’s nightlife — a moment in her life that cinematically unfolds in flashback in “Shotgun Hearts.”