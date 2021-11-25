Heading into its 26th season, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Director Stacy Hann-Ruff said the Garden In Lights spectacular never gets old.
“When you’ve done annual events for 18, 19 years,” Hann-Ruff said of the event, which opens the day after Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s Day, “you realize that if you’re having fun and you’re interested then most likely the other people will because you don’t want to do the same thing every year. That’s why we change it up and try and get creative.”
The event uses miles of strands and Hann-Ruff said “millions and millions of lights” to transform the 30-acre grounds into an outdoor twinkling wonderland, complete with glowing “light sculptures” and light installations of magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, trees and more.
Among the light sculptures are “Only In Your Dreams” and “Winter A-B-Cs” while another is based on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry, Starry Night.”
Starting in 2002, Annmarie Garden went away from commercially-made decorations to making what Hann-Ruff said were its own light sculptures.
“We’re making it all ourselves and it’s fun and quirky,” she said. “We want everything to be in-house creativity and thoughtful. We’re creating an arts experience.”
Lights will start being strung immediately after Artsfest, which is held in September. Retired staff member Robin Strayer returns each season to create the ocean area, which Hann-Ruff said are “immersive experiences.” Local artist Eric Jackson will also showcase illuminated nests.
Among the hundreds of displays are those portraying princesses, dragons and references to recent movies and pop culture.
Hann-Ruff said the walk is about one-third of a mile, which she said “is not terribly long,” and cautioned that parts of the path are dark and dimly lit.
Special evenings include local heroes appreciation (Dec. 1, 8, 15, 29), wine and lights night (Dec. 2), holiday character nights (Dec. 5, 9), special needs night (Dec. 7), greetings from Santa night (Dec. 12), golf cart tours (Dec. 13, 28) and pet night (Jan. 1).
Hann-Ruff said last year’s event was one of the busiest years ever — she estimated the overall attendance at 30,000 — and while she’s hoping for a repeat, they are erring on the side of caution.
“We’re still keeping nightly capacity lower than we would normally have,” she said. “And timed entry tickets are so much nicer. If you get your tickets ahead of time it takes two seconds to scan you in so we don’t get the big awful lines. It’s just a much more enjoyable experience for people and staff, and safer.”
Hann-Ruff said with timed entry tickets about 400 people are allowed in each hour.
“And that keeps it nice,” she said. “On a Friday and Saturday night we’ll sell out, but it’s not overwhelming.”
While at the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, guests can also browse through the ornament sale, which includes the works of more than 60 artists.
In addition, on the upper level is the ongoing “Artist in the New Normal” exhibit which a banner said “includes important artworks from Korean-Americans who are living and working in Washington, D.C.
One of the pieces is “New Connection 3,” an ink and acrylic by Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan. On her artist’s card, Hogan said her artwork “interprets the abstract vision of nature’s harmony.”
There will also be a holiday model train display in the main building from Dec. 1 to 12.
The following are some of the tree lighting events coming up over the next few weekends:
• Leonardtown will hold its annual Christmas on the Square with a tree lighting ceremony from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. There will be live music, entertainment, horse and carriage rides, sleigh rides, train rides, a live nativity, petting zoo, airbrush tattoos, balloon art, children’s crafts, activities and food and beverages. Go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com/holidaysinleonardtown.
• North Beach will hold its annual Light up the Town at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, on the boardwalk. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. However, the annual Pat Carpenter Holiday Parade, which is held the first Saturday in December, has been canceled.
• The Hollywood Fire Department will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. There will be a visit from Santa and goodie bags. Go to www.hvfd7.com.
• Chesapeake Beach will hold its annual Light Up The Town ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, at town hall. Outdoor market, vendors, live music, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Go to www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/home/news/light-town-0.
• La Plata will hold its tree lighting at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at town hall. There will be carriage rides, crafts, air brush tattoos, live music and food and beverages available for purchase. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/.
