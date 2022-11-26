Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye, singer-songwriter and musician, performs on stage in 1974.

 Photo from the Johnson Publishing Company Archive, courtesy J. Paul Getty Trust and Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture opened its latest exhibition, “Spirit in the Dark: Religion in Black Music, Activism, and Popular Culture,” on Nov. 18. Through never-before-seen objects from the museum’s permanent collection, alongside rare photographs and stories featured in Ebony and Jet magazines, the exhibition explores ways in which religion is a part of the cultural fabric of the African American experience.

“Spirit in the Dark” will be on view in the Earl W. and Amanda Stafford Center for African American Media Arts gallery until November 2023.