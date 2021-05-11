BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Zoo will add two new animal experiences this May, bringing Zoo guests closer to some of their favorite species — the tortoise and the giraffe.
“The penguin and goat experiences we added in January have proven to be very popular,” said Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of the Zoo. “Being able to bring guests closer to a few species has been a focus of ours and we are excited to introduce people to something new this spring.”
The first new “meet and greet” experience will provide fun interactions with the Zoo’s tortoises as guests step off the African Boardwalk and into the Tortoise Habitat to meet the sulcata and leopard tortoises. This experience includes the opportunity to feed a tortoise! What do they love to eat? Join us to find out during this 20-minute experience for up to six people.
During the Giraffe Training experience, guests will learn how zoo keepers and giraffe interact on a daily basis. You will learn about reticulated giraffe on this guided tour with a Zoo Educator, and watch a training session with one of the giraffe. This is a 30-minute experience for up to eight people.
Tickets for these and other experiences range from $15 to $59 and do not include general Zoo admission* Experiences are intended for ages 5 and up. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Masks are required and closed-toe shoes are highly recommended for each experience.
Zoo admission tickets are required for each Zoo Experience attendee and must be purchased separately for non-Zoo members. If you are not a Zoo member, you must purchase admission tickets in advance. If you are a Zoo Member, you must make a separate online reservation for your visit.