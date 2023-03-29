Drug use has long been an issue in St. Mary’s County and the commissioners received some promising updates on the problem during the board's meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Vice President Eric Colvin (R) chaired the meeting due to the absence of Commissioner President Randy Guy (R).
St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall (R) and Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster briefed the board on several subjects, including emerging drug trends, during their 48-minute presentation.
The duo shared several graphs that showed the county appears to be taking steps in the right direction.
According to data compiled by self-reporting anonymous high school students, smoking (12.7% to 7.2%), current vaping (35.4% to 18.4%) and frequent vaping (10.9% to 6.8%), marijuana use (17.3% to 13%) and alcohol use (30% to 21.6%) have all decreased in the county comparing the 2018-2019 school year to 2021-2022.
Brewster said the surveys “give us a snapshot of what’s happening in terms of a variety of risk behaviors factors of our youth.”
Substance abuse seems to be trending in the same direction, as substance abuse non-fatal and fatal overdoses have decreased as well, though there were 26 fatal overdoses in 2022, 20 of them due to opiates.
“[It’s] probably not a surprise that opioids are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal overdoes,” Hall said.
Hall also went over emergency petitions, which dropped from 904 in 2021 to 845 last year, though 541 were suicidal.
“Looks like suicide is not doing too well,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
“Those are people that are suicidal that are actually in mental health crisis,” Hall said. “That’s the majority of the people we’re dealing with."
Hall then talked about the drug medication Naloxone, which can counteract an overdose if given in time. Over the last three years sheriff's office deputies gave 223 people Naloxone during an overdose. Of those, 19 died.
Hall said the medication is “pretty powerful” and added “that’s 204 souls that were saved by way of doses, and [in some cases] more than one dose was needed to bring the person back. Obviously those that did not survive are too many. One is too many.”
“We’ve heard a lot about the explosion of crime in St. Mary’s County,” Hewitt said. “And when I look at this information, it looks like [various data] is going in the right direction.”
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) asked how many doses of Narcan, a brandname of Naloxone, have been administered in the county's schools.
Hall said he was not familiar with any Naloxone use recently in schools but said he would research that.
Hall and Brewster also went over current drug trends such as counterfeit medication, cocaine and crack cocaine, heroin and MDMA, better known as Ecstasy.
“There’s a little bit of an uptick in cocaine use, and a little bit of a downward trend in heroin, and we think that is the result of the substance abuse training," Hall said. "And I think a little bit of fear in the drug-use community because when you deal with counterfeit drugs you have no idea what’s in it.”
Responding to Colvin’s question of where the drugs are coming from, Hall said the “majority of them from the big cities,” while Annapolis “is another big supplier to our community.”
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) asked about the absence of methamphetamines on the list, which Hall said, ‘We thank God every day that’s not on there. It’s not far away. If it comes over the Appalachians we would see something that would be completely catastrophic to this community. We hope we keep it that way.”
Emerging drug trends include fentanyl used in vapes, marijuana laced with fentanyl, rainbow fentanyl and THC and marijuana edibles.
“Do you see anything there that might be a little discerning?” Hall asked, referring to a photo of marijuana edibles packaged to resemble familiar store-bought candies, cookies and other snacks. “They are targeting younger people.”
He also noted the sale of Tianeptine, also known as "Gas Station Heroin," which is being sold as a dietary supplement and has opioid-like effects.
Brewster explained that the drug is a medication used to treat depression in other countries, and is not an opioid drug but it “acts similarly.”
“That is scary stuff,” Hall said of the product, which as of yet has not been seen in St. Mary's. “It’s been causing so many issues in other states.”
Brewster also wanted the board to be aware of Xylazine (or Tranq), which is an animal sedative and not an opioid, but can be cut into fentanyl powder and pills. She said it “has been seen in Southern Maryland” and that the health department and sheriff’s office will be issuing an alert for it soon.
“Parents need to be aware of what’s out there,” Colvin stressed. “They need to see this and protect our children.”