Carrie Patterson is hoping that people will see different things from different angles, and her “Sight to Site” exhibit currently on display at St. Mary’s College of Maryland showcases that ideal.

“I love herons and ospreys and lighthouses and the water, but there’s also different ways of looking at the landscape,” said Patterson, who is the college’s current Steven Muller Distinguished Professor of the Arts. “If we’re in an airplane we see something different than if we’re on the ground, and that’s what my work is about. It’s about where you’re located. Hopefully so they can appreciate the landscape of Southern Maryland in a new way.”

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews