The lowly bivalve will take center stage during 55th annual U.S. Oyster Festival, which will take place Oct. 16 to 17 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
“I think it’s so popular because it’s just so full of wonderful food and great tasting oysters,” said Karen Stone, who has been the administrator of the event for the last dozen years or so. “It’s also a chance to get out and try oysters from different areas and to watch this crazy [shucking] competition. Who would think it would be fun to watch a bunch of people shucking oysters? But the crowd gets so excited.”
The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lexington Park.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 event was virtual complete with oyster cooking demonstrations, virtual shucking and the release of the annual cookbook, and therefore Stone said, “so we don’t say it was canceled, it just wasn’t in person.”
The shucking competition draws competitors from around country, and a win completes with an automatic berth in the 2022 International Oyster Opening Contest, which is held annually in Galway, Ireland. It is the oldest oyster festival in the world.
The 2019 winner was Honor Allen of Florida, who recorded shucked 24 oysters in time of 1 minute 59.22 seconds, and a final time of 2:0.22. Allen also won in 2017 and 2017.
North Carolina’s Anne Bonifacio (2:17.18, 3:26.18) won for the second straight year and has claimed four of the last five titles.
The last Maryland winner was George Hastings (1999) and the last Southern Maryland winners were the late Wayne Copsey, who was a 5-time winner (1998, 1997, 1994, 1982, 1980), and Ola Mae Carter of St. Inigoes, who won the women’s division in 1984.
“You can’t help but get involved in the moment,” Stone said, “and then you get to eat the oysters and that’s always fun to watch because there are people in the audience who are very loyal to specific shuckers.”
The festival will also feature a cooking competition with chefs vying for top prize in categories such as main course, soups and stews and hors d’oeuvres.
“It has to taste judge, obviously, but beyond that it has to be a creative way to use oysters and it needs to be beautiful on the plate,” said Gwynn Novak, who is the owner of No Thyme to Cook in Solomons and who will judge her fourth Oyster festival this year. “We’ve had the traditional chowders and Rockefellers and that type of thing, but the last couple of years we’ve had folks do some really fun Asian takes, which has really been phenomenal.”
Festival goers can also sample the dishes in three categories; starters/appetizers, soups/stews, and cast their votes for their favorite dishes.
“[The categories] are all savory so you don’t want [to pair them with anything] sweet,” said Novak, who said she would like to see more recipe submissions.
Novak added the key to cooking the shellfish is not to overcook them, which turns them into “little rubber balls.”
Stone said she loves oysters, especially raw, but will “eat them any way you prepare them.” She suggested that first-time slurpers try them scalded.
“It’s a similar texture to a nice, clean, fresh mushroom, but with the taste of the sea with the saltiness and a little bit of the muddiness of the bottom,” she said. “They’re just wonderful. Scalding doesn’t make them really dry, but it takes some of that wetness out so it makes them a little bit easier to manage the first time.”
Other oysters options include raw, scalded, grilled, on bread, on the half shell, stewed, nude, in savory sauces, in salads and even in desserts. For those a little less adventurous, there will be several other food options.
“There’s a lot of ways to get involved and a lot of fun stuff to do,” Stone said, “and it’s fall so it’s great beer-drinking, soup-eating [weather].”
