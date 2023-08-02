The Maryland Writers’ Association (MWA) created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: John Steadman
Genre: Sportswriting. Journalism that specializes in sporting events and writing about sports topics by attending games, interviewing athletes and coaches, gathering statistics and performance information, and writing articles that inform, analyze, and entertain readers of newspapers, magazines, websites, or other publications.
Sample reading list: “The Best (and Worst) of Steadman A Collection of Stories By the Sports Editor of The Baltimore News American,” “Football's Miracle Men: The Baltimore Colts' Story,” “From Colts to Ravens: A Behind-The-Scenes Look at Baltimore Professional Football.”
“It was an off-year. That’s why they picked me.” – John Steadman
John Steadman became a sportswriter for The Baltimore News Post, the Baltimore Evening Sun, and the the Baltimore Sun, and culminated his career by being inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame. He wrote exclusively about the Baltimore Colts and Ravens, their player heroes such as Unitas, Donovan, Moore and Berry, and as well as the coaches, general managers and owners.
Over his 50-year career, Steadman, became the “Ironman” of sports writing by attending 719 consecutive Baltimore Football games in a row from 1947 to Dec. 10, 2000.
He also attended Super Bowls I to XXXIV - 34 total, a record matched by only seven other sportswriters.
The son of a Baltimore Fire Department Deputy Chief, Steadman was born in 1927, Steadman attended Blessed Sacrament School then graduated from Baltimore City College High School. He caught well enough on the baseball team to pursue a minor league baseball career, but left baseball when sportswriting became more to his liking.
The Baltimore News-Post hired him in 1945 and it was Steadman who broke the story that Baltimore would regain an NFL franchise. Steadman also spent six years as a Colts color comentator 6 years, and at one point, he was broadcasting radio commentaries five times a week in addition to writing six columns a week.
Former Baltimore Sun columnist Michael Olesker said Steadman “was the humblest of men. When complimented on a nice column, he’d mutter a self-effacing, ‘good days and bad.’ When elected to the Sportswriters Hall of Fame, he said, ‘It was an off-year. That’s why they picked me.’”
Steadman wrote seven books, including “The Greatest Football Game Ever Played: When the Baltimore Colts and New York Giants Faced Sudden Death” in 1988.
He was named Maryland Sportswriter of the Year eight times and after his death in 2001, he was awarded America's most prestigious sports writing honor, the Red Smith Award, by Associated Press sports editors.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites writers to have fun being a sportswriter like John Steadman. Using up to 100 words, interview a past Baltimore Colts or Ravens athlete which results in a memorable or cringe-worthy quote. Title the work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next months article and on the MWA Website.
Last month writers were asked to write Living History like Walter Lord and create a highly unusual event involving ordinary people caught in an extraordinary situations. Their responses follow.
Here are some regional selections:
The Columbus – 11/28/1850
The paddlewheel steamer had survived the perils of the Chesapeake some 22 years. I’d been aboard for 16 years and had achieved the rank of first mate. I had learned much from Captain Hardy and was honored to have his trust.
I had the helm as we slid southward towards Richmond during the midnight hours. The stoker burst into the bridge, reeking of smoke. Looking over his shoulder, I saw the glow aft. Sternward, the flames were erupting skyward. We were doomed.
We lost six men that night. I have not been back to sea since.
- Leslie Dickey, Prince Frederick
Terror of Flight, Gloom of the Grave
Flinching at smoky thunder that burst from British shells, Lieutenant Antaeus Meredith felt exposed up here on one of Fort McHenry's brick bastions. Meredith's undersized jaw was locked shut with dread.
His men, who trusted him, hunched between the fort's cannons. The men's cap plates reddened with rocket fire. If one panicked artilleryman broke, all would break. Meredith could not let this September day, drenched in a drumming, sour, soul-drowning rain, collapse into another "Bladensburg Races," Americans fleeing the star fort, the Royal Navy laughing on its warships.
"Sergeant," Antaeus yelled as if to shame the enemy guns, "return fire!"
- Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Pushin' Up Gravies
Bob-The-Bread-Truck-Driver only had two questions about life: “Why am I here (literally or figuratively)?” and “What's the deal with pumpernickel?” [Shoulder Shrug]
Regardless, Bob made ends meet but one day the gravy train derailed. Not figuratively. LITERALLY!
An actual train departing the "sauce division" of Thelma's Chicken Rendering Plant had crashed. EMTs were rescuing victims before they were forever congealed in a gelatinous mass of savoriness. As Bob eyeballed the succulent mess (which needed to be sopped up) someone yelled: "I NEED 55,000 SLICES OF RYE…STAT!" Instantly, Bob recognized that God always had him in the exact right place at the exact right time.
- Steve Baker, Waldorf
Wet
At age 18, I got to the Rio Grande with my husband on the back of a farm truck.
Stopped and searched, authorities discovered we had no papers. Waiting in the pouring rain, they discussed our case. Instead of jail, they took all our money and left us broke and soaking. Eventually we managed to get a room in back of a house in town. I cleaned the big house and my husband worked in the man’s metal shop. Pumping water from the well, I washed all day long. My hands got bloody. My husband cried looking at my hands.
- Ruth Ticktin, Chesapeake Beach
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters