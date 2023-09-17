Stoney's Seafood House chef Jason Handley, left, and restaurant owner Jason Madella stand next to the bar area of the longtime establishment perhaps best known for its decades on Broomes Island before relocating to Prince Frederick.
Stoney’s Seafood House chef Jason Handley, left, and restaurant owner Jason Madella stand at the main entrance to the longtime seafood establishment now located in the Market Square in Prince Frederick.
The former Stoney’s Seafood House of Broomes Island property and restaurant sold in 2022 at auction, as did Stoney’s Kingfisher Seafood House. The Broomes Island property was purchased for $1.64 million, while the Solomons location sold for $1.82 million. The properties were previously owned by Phillip and Jeannie Stone.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
One of the spacious dining areas inside the Stoney’s Seafood House in Prince Frederick offers customers a place to unwind and enjoy quality meals prepared by its new chef Jason Handley.
While it may have changed locations on several occasions over the years, the Stoney’s Seafood House restaurant now in the Market Square in Prince Frederick has sought to maintain its same high quality of selection and service, and now both the owner and new chef have something else in common.
Stoney’s Seafood owner Jason Madella and his new chef, Jason Handley, have matching first names and they both aspire to serve their customers with quality, upscale meals amid a setting that is both comfortable and genuinely soothing. In addition to restaurant seating there is also a bar that welcome guests as soon as they arrive.
Madella has owned the Stoney’s Seafood restaurant since 2020, a few years after it relocated from its locally famous Broomes Island locale to Prince Frederick, although on the opposite side of route 2/4 from its current location. Along the way, Madella has sought to provide his customers with an ideal setting for upscale, quality meals as well as an option for a cozy seat at the bar following a day’s work.
“Stoney’s has always been one of the landmark locations for fine seafood in Calvert County for as along as I can remember,” said Madella, who had previously worked at Sysco Food Services for 10 years. “They’ve had several locations over the years. I think people will always remember the one down on Broomes Island, which is now closed, and later they had Stoney’s Kingfish on Solomons [Island], and I believe they were associated with The Pier at one time.”
Handley, who grew up in Calvert County and attained his taste for the restaurant industry while working at the Rod N’ Reel in Chesapeake Beach, has traveled extensively to hone his craft as a chef. Along the way he has made brief stops in New Orleans and in Arizona and at each location he has sought to learn from master chefs and provide the restaurant’s current customers with a blend of his acquired skills.
“I’ve been all over the country learning from the best chefs and adopting what they have done over the years,” Handley said. “My main specialties are seafood dishes, and I was so grateful that Jason reached out to me when he had an opening for a new chef here. This is actually my second stint working for Jason and I’m always looking to prepare the highest quality meal for anyone that walks in. Every dinner is a chance to showcase my talent and chance to convince the customers to keep coming back.”