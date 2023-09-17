While it may have changed locations on several occasions over the years, the Stoney’s Seafood House restaurant now in the Market Square in Prince Frederick has sought to maintain its same high quality of selection and service, and now both the owner and new chef have something else in common.

Stoney’s Seafood owner Jason Madella and his new chef, Jason Handley, have matching first names and they both aspire to serve their customers with quality, upscale meals amid a setting that is both comfortable and genuinely soothing. In addition to restaurant seating there is also a bar that welcome guests as soon as they arrive.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews