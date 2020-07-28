During the summer of COVID-19, people are searching for a way to get out of the house. However, with many restrictions in place, options are limited on family fun activities.
One summer activity residents can try out is Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in St. Mary's County, which is operating under modified hours, health protocols and a COVID-19 response plan.
Melanie Fitzgerrel, social media and communications expert at the museum, told Southern Maryland News that the museum is operating under modified weekend hours of Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
"We have moved our opening hours just to weekends for right now. Not just to limit staff exposure, but customers as well," she said. "We have amped up our cleaning."
Fitzgerrel said there are three areas to the museum complex, but only the main building and the outdoor space are available for attendees.
"We have three areas of the museum complex itself," Fitzgerrel said on the protocol in place. "Right now, we are only opening our main building which is our test and evaluation hall and the flightline, our outdoor space."
Attracting people to the museum is not an easy thing to do during trying times. However, she said that people are still flowing into the museum in waves.
"We had about 80 people come through" over a recent weekend, she said. "We offered reduced admission rates, which we are going to continue doing. This past weekend, we ran a sale on our memberships. ... We will be offering reduced admission rates."
She added that the museum staff is continuing to be hospitable to attendees, as the "doors are open" for those who wish to attend.
"We don't just welcome you into the museum, we want you to know that it is a clean and safe environment," Fitzgerrel said. "We do ask that guests wear masks when in the museum. ... We are taking every precaution as to cleaning. We have set cleaning schedules. We want everyone to feel as comfortable as they can."
Another business that is open for summer fun is the Chesapeake Beach Water Park. Marily VanWagner, general manager of the park told Southern Maryland News that this experience has been very different.
"We are trying to be safe," she said on the affairs. "Everybody is following [procedures.] It is an incredible guest experience for the county."
She added the normal capacity is 1,363 and currently, they are allowing 130 people in at any given time during the day. Additionally, health and safety precautions are being implemented.
"They are wearing masks. You don't have to wear them in the water or on your way to the water," she said. "You don't have to wear them in your little seating group. We are social distancing between parties."
VanWagner said the biggest adjustments the park had to prepare for is training the staff. "We had to train everyone originally. We retrained them again."
She said that the park is "operating at a deficit" at the moment and wants more guests to come to keep the operation afloat. "We are operating at a deficit. We are at very low capacity."