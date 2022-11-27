Explore Charles County’s history and heritage during the holiday tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, throughout the county.
The holiday tour is comprised of historic homes, churches and cultural venues with each offering activities, tours and more.
The following are a list of participating locations but check the website for updates:
Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4
• Mattawoman Creek Art Center (5565 Upham Place in Smallwood State Park) will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 with a holiday market. Purchase artworks and gifts, free art demonstrations and refreshments.
• Maxwell Hall (17388 Teagues Point Road in Hughesville) will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 with its vintage Christmas. Take a self-guided tour, vote for your favorite room and learn more about the historic location.
• Historic Port Tobacco Village (8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco) will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4. The village, which consists of Stagg Hall, Port Tobacco Courthouse and Burch House, will be decorated in holiday decorations. Guided tours, snacks, gifts and crafts for children and music by the Chesapeake Choral Arts singers at 11 a.m. and Charles County Youth Orchestra at 3 p.m. Burch House archaeology will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• General Smallwood House (Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury) will be open 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 Guided tours of the Retreat House and self-guided tours of the colonial herb garden, candle and wreath making, colonial cooking demonstrations and period Christmas music and an appearance by the First Maryland Regiment.
• St. Ignatius Chapel Point (8855 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco) will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3, and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, and will be decorated for the holidays. Tours, refreshments and the gift shop will be open. Some portions of the church will not be able to be toured due to current restorations project.
• Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park (11000 Crain Highway in Newburg) will be open noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Giving for Christmas, Toys for Tots, Food Drive for Homeless Vets and other organizations will be on hand. PBS affiliate VETS N Transition will also be filming a segment at the museum.
• Mount Aventine (3452 ferry Place in Indian Head) will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Tour the historic home, which will be decorated for the holidays. Holiday music, crafts and refreshments.
• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House (3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf) will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 for its 18th annual Victorian Christmas. Walking tours of the Victorian style period home. Admission is $10, $3 for children.
Sunday, Dec. 4 only
• Serenity Farm (6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict) will open at 3 p.m. and host a Greening of the Burial Ground. Make a holiday decoration for one of the 23 graves at the historic burial ground. Bring natural greens and tools but materials will also be on-site. Walk to the burial ground to decorate the graves and hear a brief history of the burial ground. No cost or reservations required.
• St. Nicholas at Christ Church (112 Charles St. In La Plata) will be open 1 to 3 p.m. Decorate cookies, make crafts, sing carols and have a visit from St. Nicholas himself and hear how the fourth-century Turkish Bishop became the modern-day Santa Claus.
For more information on the Holiday Tour, go to www.explorecharlescounty.com.