tour 1

The Charles County Holiday Tour, which will take place at 10 locations, will be held Dec. 3 and 4 throughout the county.

 CHARLES COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Explore Charles County’s history and heritage during the holiday tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, throughout the county.

The holiday tour is comprised of historic homes, churches and cultural venues with each offering activities, tours and more.