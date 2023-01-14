The Temple B’nai Israel — the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore — will host a special musical event on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Easton concert event “features a discussion and performance of selections by composers and lyricists George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, and others that pays homage to the contribution of these legendary creators,” according to a news release announcing the event.