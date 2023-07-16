Those who remember the various entertaining aspects of the circus will have the chance to rekindle memories of days past when the Cirque Italia heads to Waldorf this weekend to perform under a blue and white tent in the parking lot of the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf.

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers plan to take guests and onlookers back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, when music by Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a genuine concern of every parent. Promoters expect every kiddo and daddy-o in the audience to be captivated and engaged by the high-octane show.

  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews