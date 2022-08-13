Maryland Department of Natural Resources Biologist Donald Webster stands alongside a “ghost forest” in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County holding measuring stick marking the level of potential sea level rise in 2100. Photograph by Michael O. Snyder. Works like these, showing the effects of climate change, will be on display at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum beginning in September. Visit cbmm.org to learn more.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels will have a new special exhibition arriving in September at its St. Michaels campus.
“The Coming Coast” opens Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring the works of Michael O. Snyder. The exhibit will be on display in the museum’s gallery and on a larger scale outdoors on its waterside campus.
Snyder’s pieces explore the effects of climate change on the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond. Images from Snyder’s “Eroding Edges and The Coming Coast” series confront the impact of environmental change on both natural landscape and culture.
“Within yards of the Miles River, visitors will encounter banner-sized images and quotes from Michael O. Snyder’s probing interviews with the scientists and leaders confronting and working to combat climate change in their communities,” says Curator and Folklife Center Manager Jen Dolde. “Inside, Snyder’s photographs of the coastal communities of Alaska, the Mississippi Delta, and British Columbia are juxtaposed with the seafood harvesting towns of the Chesapeake, where watermen face the erosion of their landscapes, their lifestyles, and their cultural identities in only a few generations.”
Michael O. Snyder’s documentary work is funded through The Bertha Foundation, Climate Central, National Geographic, The Blue Earth Alliance, The Arctic Institute, and The National Trust for Historic Preservation.