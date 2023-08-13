There won’t be any dungeons, but there will be plenty of dragons — water-breathing dragons — when the Seventh Annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Patuxent River in Solomons.

The event, which is hosted by Southern Maryland Community Resources, will feature teams vying for the top prize as fastest boat.

  

