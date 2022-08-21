India Horne and Alexander Reefer Sr. may be gracious hosts, but they’re betting you’re going to want to eventually escape their clutches — or more specifically their escape rooms — after they recently opening up R&H Escape Room in Waldorf.
“I can’t even put it into words,” said co-owner Horne. “It’s pretty amazing.”
“It’s pretty cool to bring something to the community to have fun,” Reefer said.
R&H Escape Rooms, which had a soft opening in May and officially opened last month, features two escape rooms — Cell Black E and Zombie Research Lab — as well as five virtual reality escape rooms.
“I always wanted to open up something in the family entertainment arena, and Waldorf is up-and-coming, so I thought about axe throwing and escape rooms and different venues and we decided on an escape room,” Reefer said. “Escape rooms are very popular right now. They’re up-and-coming and they challenge the mind, so we decided to go that route.”
Participants have 60 minutes to escape out of the three-stage Cell Block E room, which a news release said is in “the grips of the corrupt warden, who has installed updated technology and a tear-gas bomb to ensure his prisoners never escape.”
“You have to be thinking. You have to be on your toes because the clock’s ticking,” Reefer said of the room, which has a difficulty rating of 8/10.
Guests have just 30 minutes to solve what Reefer said is a “kid-friendly” Zombie Research Lab, which has a 6/10 difficulty. The release stated that “the Zombyte virus is infecting mechanically-enhanced humans to create a horde of robo-zombie creatures, and the only hope for survival is for your team of scientists trapped in the lab to find a cure.”
“We get a lot of people who have just never done an escape room before,” he said, “so it’s a good start. It keeps you thinking.”
There are four different virtual reality rooms — “Save Notre-Dame on Fire,” “Escape the Lost Pyramid,” “Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time” and “Beyond Medusa’s Gate.”
“You can see your family member and hear them, so it’s just like you’re in the escape room [with them],” said Reefer, who added the designers are the same that did the ultra-popular “Assassin’s Creed.”
Clues are offered upon request, but they don’t come for free — participants must sing in order to receive one.
“Sing whatever you want, we love music,” said Horne, who added they have since heard guests croon “Happy Birthday,” “Bad Boys,” nursery rhymes and church songs.
Those who are unsuccessful in escaping receive a discount if they decide to return to try and solve the puzzle.
A Washington, D.C., native, Horne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a military policeman and special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations before retiring as a master sergeant in 2001 after more than 20 years of service.
She founded the nonprofit The Horne Initiative, which supports children experiencing long-term hospital stays, in 2017 after the birth of her youngest son, Clark Kent, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder at birth and required extensive in-patient care the first year of life. Currently employed as a firearms instructor, she is hoping to graduate in December with a masters in criminal justice through American Military University.
Reefer was promoted twice and gained the rank of corporal just 20 months into his four-year stint with the the U.S. Marine Corps. The disabled veteran, who was honorably discharged as a sergeant, is the founder of Entrepreneurs Of America Inc. and president and CEO for Precision Tactical Training & Consultants LLC.
The two met when she was an instructor at one of his companies and realized they shared common interests.
“I think we realized we had some commonalities with nonprofit work, military background and interest in kids and team building,” Horne said.
The duo toured several escape rooms while coming up with their concept and realized that teamwork would be key.
“[We realized] that they were more family-oriented because it was just us [in the rooms] and we were like, ‘Wow, maybe if we had brought a family member with us or some friends,’” Reefer said.
“A lot of communities are lacking [in family activities], so it’s nice to bring something to the community where you can take your kids,” Horne said. “It’s fun, it’s team-building, it’s family building. It’s them coming here for an hour and communicating. Having quality time with your family is important and we’re trying to do that here.”