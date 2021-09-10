The Newtowne Players will take a trip down memory lane of Broadway musicals when it stages “A Night on Broadway,” which opens tonight at Three Notch Theater in Lexington Park.
The musical features a cast of 12 performing 27 songs from musicals such as “Mean Girls,” “Hello, Dolly!” “Shrek the Musical,” “The Addams Family,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Mary Poppins” and “Songs For a New World.”
“I’ve been in [this show before as a performer],” said director Sarah Gravelle, who is also the musical director, “so I was excited to sit on the other side in the creative theme and craft a vision that you don’t always get an opportunity to do as a performer.”
The assistant director is Jay McKulka and the producer is Stacy Oosterink.
“This is an awesome experience,” said Becky Norris Kuhn of Leonardtown, who performs several tunes, including a solo of “I See Stars” from “Mean Girls.”
“Coming in and not really knowing what to expect, but doing a show that’s a revue style that has all these different songs coming together that tell their own story has been really cool to watch it all come to life,” she said. “It’s been really fun to watch the camaraderie we’ve built and the story we’re telling together.”
Neil Compton, who works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, has roles in eight songs, including as soloist for “What do I need With Love” from “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
“I like the jazziness of it and how free it is,” said Compton, who lives in Lusby. “It’s just different pacing, and I get to play a small character so I get a couple moments to act out there.”
Making her stage debut will be Shayla Johnson, who sings several songs, including a solo of “Waiting For Life” from “Once On This Island.”
“When she auditioned I could tell she was extremely nervous, but I could hear her voice and she has a very lovely voice,” Gravelle said. “She’s still working on coming out of her shell, but she really is just starting to blossom.”
Richard Lehman and Autumn Mallory shine in a comical remake of “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun,” and Mallory teams up with Compton for Frozen’s “Love is an Open Door.”
“He just gets better and better and he’s not afraid to try new things,” Gravelle said of Lehman, and added that Mallory is “someone who does such a good job of committing to whatever character she’s given and she commits all the way.”
Stage veteran Tessa Silvestro steals the show in a subplot during the show.
One of the show’s musical numbers is Come From Away’s “Welcome to the Rock,” which tells the story of how the small town of Gander Newfoundland on the eastern tip of Canada accepted flights from around the world during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“To be doing that on the 20th anniversary will be such a fun experience,” Norris Kuhn said, referring to the Sept. 11 show.
Compton said he is thrilled to be back on the stage for the first time in about 18 months.
“During the pandemic you had to check on your extroverts because they were not OK,” he said. “It was an introvert’s paradise. Zoom was a nice way to keep in contact and keep the arts alive [but] I missed it so much.”
Gravelle said she selected the music for the 2-hour show after the cast was assembled and was careful to keep a good mix of tunes.
“Music is so powerful and we really haven’t really been able to enjoy live music over the last 18 months or so,” she said. “If you’re looking to pick up your feet and just enjoy a little bit of a release from your daily grind, this is the perfect thing. People will hear a lot of their old favorites, and also walk away with a few new favorites.”
