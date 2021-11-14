While Timothy Joyce wanted to put his own spin on the classic holiday movie, he did keep some things the same in “Elf The Musical,” which runs at Three Notch Theater in Lexington Park through Dec. 12.
Joyce, who is directing the play for The Newtowne Players, still had Buddy and Michael eating spaghetti with maple syrup.
“It was actually good,” said Kennth Faison, who portrays Buddy, while his fellow cast member Finn Kantor (who plays half-brother Michael Hobbs) concurred.
Apart from that, Joyce has largely put his own spin on the 2003 movie, which starred Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner, James Caan and Mary Steenburgen, and grossed $223.3 million at the box office.
“I love Christmas shows. I think that they’re nice sweet things that anyone can enjoy because everyone leaves feeling the warmth,” said Joyce, who last directed “Twas The Night Before Christmas” in 2017. “And the musical energizes it and makes it so much nicer.”
The play tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised there, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. He then embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
“It just brings you back to life,” said Kellie Podsednik, who plays love interest Jovie. “In the movie you saw all this silliness [from Buddy], but in this it’s more grounded and he’s someone you can connect with and see a little more of that relationship that’s deeper.”
The play also stars Patrick Shoenberger as Christmas non-believer Walter Hobbs, Dawn Weber as his supportive but neglected wife Emily, while Paul Rose takes on the role of St. Nick.
Joyce asked his cast not to watch the film in order to create their own characters, and he led by example. When he learned he would be directing the play last year, he discovered friends would be doing the same show at Port Tobacco Players in La Plata.
“I had to tell them, ‘Sorry, guys I can’t because it will really mess with my head,’” he said. “I supported them deeply, but I could not watch it.”
The show was originally scheduled to run during the 2019 season, but canceled due to the coronavirus.
There are some clever one-liners in the play, which has been updated to reflect the times. Santa grouses that he can “fly around the earth in a single day but I can’t set up my DVR.” One disgruntled Santa bemoans to a diner full of them the fact that all children do now “is sit on my lap and text each other.”
In the musical number “Never Fall in Love (With an Elf),” Jovie remarks how cute Buddy is with, “Well, he’s cute I guess if you’re grading on a curve.” When she shows up for a romantic date dressed in a shimmering gown and is complimented by Buddy, Jovie looks at his Christmas sweater and remarks “you look seasonally appropriate.”
Joyce said he had a couple of actors in mind that would make a good Buddy, including Faison.
“He was not at the front of my list, but at auditions [the role] just melted into place,” Joyce said. “He was Buddy from the get-go. He was born to play Buddy.”
“It’s honestly so much fun,” said Faison, who lives in Lexington Park and is a costumed interpreter at Historic St. Mary’s City. “It’s very high energy and very cartoony, and I love what I get to do on stage, but I also enjoy those moments of realism.”
Podsednik said she’s enjoying the deeper emotional role of Jovie.
“I really enjoyed becoming more real, having some depth to my character,” said Podsednik, who lives in Hollywood and is a technical writer. “I like that Jovie kind of brings the realism out of Buddy, that emotional side. I get to be silly, but I also ground both of our characters in a way that makes everyone really invested in that relationship.”
Kantor, a seventh-grader at Chesapeake Public Charter School, said playing a 12-year-old was easy.
“I wanted to bring my own experiences as a 12-year-old to the mind of a character that’s been so well crafted by the writers,” said the Great Mills resident. “I needed to be energetic and not cynical, and it’s not natural for me. It was hard interrupting [Walter Hobbs] when he’s making the book pitch because I could never imagine doing that in real life.”
One obstacle Joyce faced was the fact that Buddy is a regular-sized adult working with small elves. He first thought of a children’s chorus but when that didn’t pan out, he decided to use actors and hand puppets, which he said were “the next logical choice.”
Joyce’s favorite scene is in Act 2 where area Santas grouse about their seasonal jobs with a musical number titled, “Nobody Cares.”
“There’s something inherently cool about having a bunch of people on stage dressed as Santa and complaining doing a Chicago-style dance number,” said Joyce, who lives in California and is a help desk specialist with NAVAIR National. The play is his first musical. “I would not have gotten through this without my incredible crew. I owe them this entire show.”
Podsednik said the 2-hour, 15-minute play, which features 18 musical numbers, “will bring you back to the Christmases you had as a child.”
