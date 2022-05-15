The sounds of summer will soon be wafting through the air in La Plata and Leonardtown as each holds its summer music series.
The 14-band Town of La Plata Summer Concert Series will be held each Friday beginning May 27 and running through Aug. 26, at the town hall lawn in downtown La Plata.
“We’re looking forward to having our concert series this year,” La Plata Special Events Coordinator Colleen Wilson said. “We try to get a variety of bands because we have a wide range of people who come to the concerts. We have country, a little bit of funk and some of the U.S. Navy bands so we try and get a little bit of everything.”
The Leonardtown Summer Music Series called On The Water’s Edge consists of 10 free concerts — the series kicked off with a performance by Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte on April 30 — that will be held Saturdays through Oct. 14 at various locations in Leonardtown.
The Revival Band, with lead singer Donald Quade, formerly of Driving Muzzy, will kick off the La Plata series on May 27. Eight of the bands are local to Southern Maryland.
This year’s lineup features a few bands that have been fixtures on previous year’s, such as the Flippin’ Eyelids (June 24) and Bobby Keys Dueling Piano Show (Aug. 26).
“We’ve had them for a couple years now because they’re very popular with people from this area,” Wilson said of the Nanjemoy-based brother band. “[And Bobby Keys] are super popular and bring out a large audience for us. They pretty much know every song you can ask them.”
The U.S. Navy’s Country Current and The Sea Chanters bands will perform July 8 and Aug. 19, respectively.
“They are very talented and put on an amazing show,” Wilson said of the two bands. “We’re lucky to get those bands this year.”
Wilson receives recommendations and watches videos of potential acts to book for the series to “see what would be a good fit four our audience.” She discovered Quiet Fire, which will play Aug. 12, at an outdoor concert in Frederick.
“We try and look at our local groups probably first because we have a lot of talented musicians in the Southern Maryland area,” she said. “We try to get a variety of bands because we have a wide range of people who come to the concerts, but it’s hard to fit everyone in.”
The Leonardtown Summer Music Series will feature such bands as Latrice Carr (June 11), Josh Airhart & the Foundation (Aug. 27), Robbie Boothe Band (Sept. 3), Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & John Luskey (Sept. 17), HydraFX (Oct. 1) and the 1980s tribute band The Reagan Years (Oct. 14).
Flippin’ Eyelids will pull double duty as they also perform Aug. 20 at the Leonardtown Wharf and Funkzilla (May 28 in Leonardtown and July 15 in La Plata) will also take the stage at both locations.