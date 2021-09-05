EASTON — It’s time to get on the dance floor for this performance. The legendary Wailers will be coming to the Avalon Theatre on Friday, Sept. 10.
Although Bob Marley and the Wailers recorded, toured and made history together between 1972 and 1981, it was Marley’s wish that the Wailers would continue spreading their righteous reggae vibe after he was gone. Today, carrying on that mission are legitimate members, children-of-legends, and a host of immensely talented musicians.
Aston Barrett, Jr., delivers startling echoes of his uncle’s (Carlton “Carly” Barrett) one-drop drumming sound. Guitarist Donald Kinsey is joined by Wendel ‘Junior Jazz’ Ferraro, shaping that classic sonic identity. Owen “Dreadie” Reid (Julian Marley’s Uprising Band and a former student of ‘Familyman’) and Andres Lopez (Albrosie, Lutan Fyah) add yet more quality to an incredible line up.
Tickets are $45. The Avalon Theatre is located at 40 E. Dover Street in Easton.
Last month, the Avalon Foundation announced a new COVID-19 vaccine policy that affects this performance. This policy will require each ticket holder to provide proof of vaccination (your completed vaccination card or official digital card) and a corresponding photo ID, along with a valid ticket, in order to gain access to the theatre.