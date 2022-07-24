For those who are looking to hire someone to mow their lawn, move aside because there will be none of that during the 16th annual St. Mary’s National Lawn Mower Races planned for Aug. 5 and 6 at Bowles Farms in Clements.

“I’m hoping this year we can get through two days because last year we had one day rained, out but we’re looking forward to a real good two-day event this year,” said event organizer Ronnie Mattingly. “We hope all our racers can come out take part.”

