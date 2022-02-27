Traveling exhibition portrays revolutionary Black men

BALTIMORE — The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture celebrated the opening of “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” The exhibition presents the narrative of a nation through the profiles of significant African American men who are icons in the country’s historical and cultural landscape.
Men of Change will be at The Lewis, a Smithsonian Affiliate, through Aug. 14. The exhibition was created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and made possible through the support of Ford Motor Company Fund — the philanthropic arm of Ford.
Men of Change highlights revolutionary men — including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, W.E.B. Du Bois, Kendrick Lamar, and Baltimore natives Frederick Douglass and Ta-Nehisi Coates — whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country through politics, sports, science, entertainment, business, and religion. Each biography is paired with original artwork by a noted artist that accentuates the subjects’ individual legacies. The exhibition weaves a collective tapestry of what it is to be an African American man, past and present, and the legacy that only strengthens across generations. Participating artists include Nina Chanel Abney, Derrick Adams, Robert Pruitt, Tariku Shiferaw and Devan Shimoyama.
“The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is very excited to bring this exhibition to the Baltimore-Washington region,” said Executive Director Terri Lee Freeman. “Men of Change highlights the incredible contribution of African American men who are change makers. We think it is apropos to host this exhibit at the museum named for a 20th century business trailblazer, Reginald F. Lewis.”
“The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is a beacon in the community and an ideal place for this exhibition that endeavors to present authentic narratives about African American men,” said Myriam Springuel, director of SITES and Smithsonian Affiliations. “We hope that by experiencing Men of Change visitors will see a well of inspiration—regardless of gender, race or nationality—that encourages us to become our best selves.”
The Lewis Museum has also developed a robust programming line-up during the months of Men of Change’s run. In addition to a virtual fireside chat with Clint Smith who is featured in the exhibition about his New York Times best-seller How the Word was Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America leading up to the exhibitions official opening, events include Daddy’s Girl Virtual Panel Talk: A Black Fathers and Daughters Sacred Bond March 17 at 7 p.m. and Short Kuts Comedy Show: Living While Black in America on Saturday, March 26. To learn more about programming, visit the Lewis Museum events calendar at www.lewismuseum.org/events-calendar.
The Men of Change exhibition is sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund, which continues its commitment to supporting of America’s diverse culture and building on other past exhibitions with SITES that include Freedom’s Sisters, American Sabor: Latinos in U.S. Popular Music and Our Journeys, Our Stories: Portraits of Latino Achievement.
Together, SITES and Smithsonian Affiliations share the Smithsonian’s vast resources with millions of people outside Washington, D.C. Visit sites.si.edu and affiliations.si.edu for more information.
Located two blocks from Inner Harbor in Downtown Baltimore, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture has served as the premier experience and best resource for information and inspiration about the lives of African American Marylanders since 2005. For up-to-date information regarding programs and exhibits and to plan your timed admission, visit www.lewismuseum.org.