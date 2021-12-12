Monday through Friday, Christine Trent works as the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division public affairs officer at Webster Outlying Field, but on weekends, she can be found somewhere else entirely — 19th century London, England.
Trent, the author of multiple published novels, is currently at work on the seventh book in her “Lady of Ashes” historical mystery series featuring Violet Harper, a female undertaker in the Victorian era.
“My books tend to be about women in unusual historical professions,” Trent said. “I’ve always been an avid reader and I love historical books and fiction.”
It all started for Trent back in 2003 after finishing a book about Marie Antoinette noting the fact that the French queen — and style icon of her era — would choose her personal fashions from dressed dolls she received.
“Dressmakers would send her samples of gowns they could make for her in miniature, on dolls, so she could review them,” Trent explained. “She began collecting these dolls, which is dear to my heart because I also have a doll collection. I thought it would be interesting if Marie Antoinette had a favorite dollmaker and I began thinking about a story idea. Then I thought ‘let’s put it on paper, what’s the worst that can happen?’”
Trent claims her first chapters were “dreadful,” but she started attending writing workshops and submitting her work to contests, all of which helped her hone her craft.
“I didn’t even work seriously on it at first, hence it took me three years to finish it and another three years to sell it,” she noted, chuckling. “It was called ‘The Queen’s Dollmaker.’ It came out in 2010 and I’ve been writing ever since.”
Dollmaker aside, Trent’s next two books featured women as a fictional wax worker assisting Madame Tussaud, and a cloth merchant to the prince regent of England. She then began searching for a new idea for a fourth book.
“A writer friend of mine suggested a Victorian undertaker and at first I thought it was a ghoulish idea, but when I started looking into it, I couldn’t see where anyone else had done it and I knew it was definitely an unusual profession for a woman,” she said. “But first I had to determine if it would even be plausible.”
That’s where research comes in, and Trent takes that very seriously.
“The bulk of what I do when writing a book is the research, because my goal is to transport the reader to the year and place in which I’m setting my story,” she said. “I finally determined a woman could work in the business with her husband and help manage the shop. Once I figured I could make it work, I took the book idea to my publisher and they liked it enough that they suggested making it a series and having my undertaker also solve mysteries, so she became an amateur sleuth.”
Research is a vital part of Trent’s novels and she approaches it from all angles, including reading materials written close to the timeframe she’s using, whether online or in places such as university libraries where original manuscripts are more likely to be available. She has also traveled to England and visited some of the estates, cathedrals, or other historical buildings where she’s had events take place in her novels.
“I do as much as I can because I figure if I want to try to immerse someone else in my historical world, I need to have some of that immersion as well,” she added. “If I say something happened on a particular date, I research whether there’s any record of the weather for that day. And my character won’t just sit down to dinner, she’ll sit down to fish pie and other items commonly eaten in her day.”
In addition to her fictional characters, Trent weaves in a combination of well-known historical figures and some more obscure names that people may have heard of but don’t know much about.
“I try to have my characters moving through the story in a realistic way with people who really existed at the time,” she said. “The research is everything.”
Googling Victorian names and keeping track of them is also a necessary task.
“In generations past, there was a far more narrow range of acceptable names than we have today; there were traditional names everyone used,” Trent noted. “What makes that difficult is if I have a spread of 25 different women in the book, I need to make sure their names don’t sound alike and I don’t want to use too many that start with the same letter. With men, it’s even harder. I’ve also researched common English last names and will mark off those I’ve already used so I don’t repeat, because if a reader begins with book one [in a series] and works all the way through, they might notice that.”
Trent admits her full-time job “takes up a lot of brain space,” so weekends are her time to disconnect from the real world, enter her alternate universe, and spend three or four hours per day writing.
“Because most of my books are mysteries, I need to know ‘whodunit’ in the beginning so I can write to that,” she said. “I do know some mystery writers who are very effective at sitting down and being able to let the story go and get a great conclusion that way, but I can’t. That doesn’t mean additional scenes won’t crop up as I’m writing, but I’ve got to have a firm beginning, middle and end before I get started.”
St. Mary’s County Library asked Trent to kick off last month’s National Novel Writing Month, better known as NaNoWriMo, with a virtual presentation Nov. 2 where she described her method for filtering through book concepts before taking the journey from an idea to a completed novel ready for publication. She also wrapped up the month for the library with another discussion of the pros and cons of self-publishing versus traditional publishing on Nov. 30.
Asked if the “Lady of Ashes” series will continue after her current book is completed, Trent —who has also published books about Florence Nightingale as a sleuth — says she still has four ideas on the backburner for the unusual undertaker.
“I also have a Revolutionary War series in my head, and I’ve thought about doing something more contemporary set in St. Mary’s County,” she added. “So many ideas; not enough time.”