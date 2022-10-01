Trippe Gallery

“October Glory Maple” is a photograph by Nanny Trippe. The Trippe Gallery in Easton is celebrating its ninth anniversary in October.

 Photo by Nanny Trippe

Throughout October, the gallery feature works by all of the 40-plus. A special anniversary reception will be held during Easton Night Out on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 pm. with champagne and cake