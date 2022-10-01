The month of October marks the ninth anniversary for The Trippe Gallery in downtown Easton.
Throughout October, the gallery feature works by all of the 40-plus. A special anniversary reception will be held during Easton Night Out on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 pm. with champagne and cake
The gallery exhibits “A-list contemporary artist from oils, watercolors, etchings, fine art photography, printmaking and mixed media of American Impressionism, botanicals, Plein Air painting and abstract art,” according to an announcement from the Easton gallery.
“My goal was to have a gallery where the art appealed to all tastes by exhibiting different media as well as a comfortable venue for the beginning collector to the seasoned one,” said gallery owner Nanny Trippe.
The Trippe Gallery is home to more than 40 artists from around the world as well as locals. Fresh works are rotated monthly with a different theme or featured artist each month.
Recently, the Eastern Shore gallery hosted a retrospective show for Joe Mayer, a popular artist who had lived in Easton, who passed away in 2020. The gallery had been waiting to hold a retrospective show of Joe’s wide berth of works which was postponed due to the pandemic. “I wanted to honor Joe, and his wife and artist Ann Sharp, for how much they contributed to the art scene in Easton. Joe Mayer taught and mentored many artists, myself included,” Trippe said.
The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N. Harrison St. in the heart of historic Easton. For more information please call 410-310-8727 or visit thetrippegallery.com