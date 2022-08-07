Spend an evening on the shores of the St. Mary’s River with Puck, Moth, Cobweb, Snug and others as The Newtowne Players stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in St. Mary’s City.

The Shakespeare in the City Production, which is a collaboration with Historic St. Mary’s City, runs through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Twitter:

@MichaelSoMdNews