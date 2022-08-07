Spend an evening on the shores of the St. Mary’s River with Puck, Moth, Cobweb, Snug and others as The Newtowne Players stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in St. Mary’s City.
The Shakespeare in the City Production, which is a collaboration with Historic St. Mary’s City, runs through Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to The Newtowne Players website, the play was first performed in 1596 and tells the story of a “comic fantasy of four lovers who find themselves bewitched by fairies is a sly reckoning with love, jealousy and marriage.”
The cast of 24 includes Jeff Maher as Oberon, Erin Fischer as Robin Starveling, Emily Funderburk in the role of Peaseblossom, Allie Latham portraying Tom Snout and Brandon Maher as Lysander.
The 24-year-old Brandon Maher, who is the theater teacher/director at Chopticon High School, will be performing in his fourth Shakespeare production with Historic St. Mary’s City.
“It is insanely enjoyable,” said Aaron Meisinger, 58, who works at Historic St. Mary’s City and plays Nick Bottom. “I did a lot of acting in college and am more than pleased to be one of the players in this production.”
Three actors — Kate Donnelly, Linda Hiortdahl and Jake Belmonte — play dual roles.
The play will be the fifth directed by Beth Sanford for The Newtowne Players, and produced by Aaron Meisinger and Jenny Meisinger. Kenny Faison is the assistant director.
Why did you decide to direct “A Midsummer Night’s Dream?”
Beth Sanford: “For the past several years people have been asking The Newtowne Players and Historic St. Mary’s City to produce “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” As one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays it seemed like the right time to bring people together to celebrate.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
BS: There were definitely some easy decisions in the casting process that made our jobs a bit simpler, but the talent here in St Mary’s County is so incredible that we could have cast the show six different ways and it would be just as fantastic as our current configuration. We have been incredibly lucky to be able to work with this amazing cast and crew.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Brandon Maher: Finding the differences in the character when he is under the love spell versus when he is not took some time to find. The way that Lysander interacts with the other characters is very different, and we had to find the changes that worked the best.
Aaron Meisinger: Learning the lines. The ‘mechanical’ characters all speak in a purposely non-logical manner. This was challenging, but fun. I drove my family crazy, making them run my lines over and over. Thank goodness they are supportive, or I would have never been able to get to do this play.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
BS: I always have so many ideas when working on a show and this show has been no different. Editing those ideas down and making smart choices about what works best for vision of the show. I am really proud of the end result.
What is your favorite scene and why?
AM: The play within the play at the end. We are supposed to be bad actors performing in front of the Court. So no matter how bad we are as actors, we are still successful with the scene.
BM: I love doing the fight scene between the four lovers, but my favorite scene is actually one that I don’t have any action in — I love watching the mechanicals “play within a play” at the end of the show.
Why should people come watch this show?
BM: This is one of Shakespeare’s most well known plays. It has a story that almost everyone knows, and out cast does an expert job at portraying the language in a way that general audiences can understand. I think it’s one of the Bard’s funniest plays as well, so come out for a night of laughs.
BS: Being able to take a couple of hours to forget about the troubles around us and enjoy the magic of live theatre is priceless. We hope it will be a much-needed mental health break for some while being an enjoyable outing for others all while enjoying the lovely grounds of Historic St Mary’s City. The costumes are beautiful, and the live orchestra led but the shows musical composer, Hunter Martin, rounds out the extremely talented cast and crew. We welcome you to come and enjoy a magical and enchanted evening with us.
AM: This Shakespeare in the City experience is a wonderful mix of community, art, comedy, history, on a beautiful setting next to the recreated first State House at HSMC overlooking the St. Mary’s River. Even if it rains, we have a pavilion under which to perform. Either way, it is a unique and wonderful event. And this year’s production is short — for a Shakespeare play — sweet, and should have the audience laughing.