The holidays are a time for rejoicing and celebrating, and in the case of Twin Beach Players’ rendition of “The Ghost Before Christmas,” it’s also a time for forgiveness.
The North Beach-based theater company will perform the play Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 26 through Dec. 19.
“It is a Charles Dickens story which has a Christmas message of basically putting the Christmas spirit back in your heart,” said Robert Sebo, who portrays William Switcher.
The story, which is based on Dickens’ “The Haunted Man and The Ghost’s Bargain,” was written by Rick Thompson.
“The joke with Dickens is that every page is a new character, but I found the story was really interesting,” said Thompson, who wrote the screenplay in 2017. “It’s about forgiveness. It said something to me because the main point is that we have to remember the bad things that happen to us so that we can practice forgiveness for them. And if you can’t remember the bad times, you can’t appreciate the good.”
The play tells the story of how Pericles Redlaw (played by William Righter) is dominated by memories of his life’s disappointments and tragedies. One night he is visited by a spirit who offers him the gift of forgetting all the sorrow, wrong and trouble he has known. Redlaw accepts, but soon finds that in passing it on he is not only ruining lives but experiencing a universal anger he cannot explain.
“There is more there [in the book] than you can put in a play, so you have to find what plot line is going through it,” said Thompson, who is also the producer and plays the role of The Man. “Every time you’re writing, you’re like, ‘What is this about?’ And anything that doesn’t stick to that had to fall out.”
The cast also includes Robert Sebo as William Swidger, Terri McKinstry as Millie Swidger, Robert Rausch as Phillip Swidger and Alexys Adams as The Phantom.
“She is the only one who doesn’t get affected by this no-memory thing and she’s the one that helps get everybody healed,” said McKinstry, who is a proposal manager by day and lives in North Beach. “It actually makes me bulletproof because she’s such a beacon of joy of hope and happiness.”
“Our hearts turn ugly and I’m really relishing [my] part because most of the time I’m just really compliant and peaceful,” said Sebo, a retired Capitol Police lieutenant who lives in Sunderland. “I also have a bit of a jokester in me where I prod Mr. Redclaw.”
Rausch, who worked for 35 years as a music educator in Charles County, is the president of the Charles County Arts Alliance.
“[My character’s] trying to guide his son through these twists and turns,” he said. “It’s not so much that we’ve lost our memory, it’s that we lost our willingness to be joyful, so we become sour grapes. [But] because of Mrs. Swidger the goodness starts permeating.”
Rausch said the hardest scenes for him were where he transformed from good to evil and evil to good.
“The transitions are always the hard parts because you’re a nice guy for a few scenes, then you become the bad guy,” he said. “The more difficult of the two is coming out of the evil back into the good guy because you’re so bewildered about what you’ve been doing and saying.”
The play is directed by Sid Curl, who is also the set designer. Melissia Nikolaus is the assistant director, the music director is Krista Garrett and the stage manager is Julia Mozingo. The costuming is by Dawn Denison.
“It’s a collaboration, so some things I convinced him I was right and sometimes there were things where he convinced me he was right,” Thompson said when asked if he and Curl saw eye to eye on Thompson’s vision. “One of the reasons I didn’t want to direct it was that I wanted to see what someone I respected could do with it it, and he’s come up with some concepts I would have never thought of. It’s just really interesting to see him bring out the parts I didn’t realize were there.”
Thompson said the screenplay was 97 pages long, and he liked the end result. “I see where it’s going,” Thompson said. “And I like the destination.”
