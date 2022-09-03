Two critically endangered blue-billed curassows hatch at Smithsonian’s zoo

A critically endangered blue-billed curassows that hatched at the Smithsonian’s zoo is shown here.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo by Heather Anderson

For the first time, Bird House keepers at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., are celebrating the hatching of two critically endangered blue-billed curassows.

The two female chicks are being cared for off-exhibit. The first chick, named Aluna, hatched Aug. 5. Her sister, Lulo, hatched Aug. 28.