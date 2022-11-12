Two female Asian elephants welcomed to Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Asian elephants Trong Nhi, left, and Nhi Linh move through their habitat at the Rotterdam Zoo on Oct. 13. After a more than 4,000-mile-long journey, they arrived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6.

 Rotterdam Zoo photo

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute community is celebrating the arrival two female Asian elephants, 19-year-old Trong Nhi [trong-nEE] and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh [nEE-lin], to Washington, D.C.

They join male Spike (41) and females Kamala (47), Swarna (47), Bozie (47) and Maharani (32) at the Elephant Trails exhibit, a habitat that includes space for socializing, training and playing while providing staff safe access to care for the animals. The zoo received a recommendation to breed Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh with Spike from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. The plan matches individual animals for breeding in order to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and self-sustaining population.