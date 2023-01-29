hermit 1

Shown is specimen of Pagurus hazenorum. In the upper image, the two enlarged claws of the hermit crab are seen creating an armored door blocking the opening of the shell, whereby protecting the rest of the animal within.

 CMM PHOTO

Calvert Cliffs is a great place to collect fossil shark teeth, whale and dolphin bones, and shells and many scientifically important fossils have come from these world-famous cliffs.

The shells commonly found on the beaches belonged to gastropods (snails) and bivalves (clams) that once inhabited this area. When snails (both modern and fossil) die, their shell may become home for other creatures. In this case, prehistoric and now-extinct hermit crabs decided to make whelk snail shells their home.