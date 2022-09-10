Nathan Jarelle of Upper Marlboro recently self-published his latest book “Beyond Poetry: Above and Beyond.”

He is currently working on the third of a five-book series titled “Beyond Poetry,” which is about a Black teen from the inner city during the 1990s whose world is turned upside down after losing his brother to gun violence. He stumbles upon poetry as a way to cope, but is still haunted by the fury of the streets. Jarelle said the book is a combination of fiction and poetry.