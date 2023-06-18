Tarryn Thomas has released three adult coloring books.
The Waldorf resident has published “A Taste of Space Educational Coloring Book,” “Simply Spring Educational Coloring Book” and “Simply Spring Educational Coloring Book.”
Thomas said publishing the books was all possible because of her faith.
“I believed I could do it, I believed I should do it, and I prayed every day,” she said. “I was blessed with the idea of these books; they were a gift to me. All I had to do was listen to my heart and follow it.”
All three books can be found at www.amazon.com/stores/T-Thomas/author/B0BRVVSQCW?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I started creating educational coloring books in December of 2022. I planned on becoming an author later on in my life, but recently I was inspired by a TikTok. I knew I could design and write a book, but I didn’t know how to get it printed or published. TikTok introduced me to Amazon KDP and Ingram Sparks, services that print books for you. Once I learned about this, I felt there was no reason to wait any longer.
What inspires you to write?
The joy of reading inspires me to write and create books of my own. I’ve loved reading ever since I learned how to do it. When you read a book it takes you into a different realm of possibilities, it inspires you to be the best part of yourself. I want my books to inspire others to be great, I want to instill confidence in children.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Not only is writing a career, but it’s one of the coolest. Writers inspire people on a daily basis whether we realize it or not. Writers write history, television shows, movies, important events, poems and so much more. Being a good writer that inspires people isn’t easy, it takes time and dedication. A person’s words have the power to build someone up or tear them down. It’s important that we use our words kindly and respectfully, because you never know who you’ll inspire. With the 2023 writer strike going on now, I believe people will understand how writers truly help the world go around a lot smoother.
What kind of writing process do you use?
My process is really no process at all, when I get an idea, I act on it. I’m not big on waiting for perfection or planning things out step by step. I just go for things and see where I end up, it’s kind of an impulse. I didn’t know I was creating educational coloring books until I started designing them. At first, I started creating the content, then the cover, [but] now I tend to do the covers first. Making the cover is my favorite part, because you can make it colorful and enticing.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
My favorites growing up were the “Dork Diaries” series and “Junie B. Jones.” One of my favorite authors right now is Tracy Deonn of “Legendborn” and “Bloodmarked.” My favorite types of books are Sci-fi and fantasy, they always have important messages with a hint of magic. Ms. Deonn was able to create an amazing book with a main character that looks like me, she also addresses many subjects that people shy away from. Her writing makes you feel comfortable in your own skin despite how the world may see you. I feel authors like Deonn and Rachel Russel inspire me to think outside of the box when I write. I could do what everyone else is doing, but why should I? That’s boring.
What are you working on now?
Right now, I’m working on a summer book. I published Winter and Spring; I plan on doing the rest of the seasons.
Give a brief description of your books.
“A Taste of Space” has more than 100 designs that will take you on a journey into the cosmos. Each page starts with a word that is in alphabetical order to help kids learn the alphabet. After the alphabet it switches to numbers that teaches kids how to count to 100. Space facts, descriptions and pronunciations are included.
“Simply Spring” has more than 100 designs, and each page starts with a word is in alphabetical order to help teach the alphabet. After the alphabet, the book switches to numbers.
“Winter Wonder” is filled with winter-themed designs. Each letter in the alphabet is associated with a word and image to color in, and each number has that number of snowmen next to it, teaching kids how to count by filling in each snowman.
