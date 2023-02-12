Waters to headline Ocean City Film Festival

John Waters is the headliner at a film festival in Ocean City in early March.

 Wikimedia Commons/ PEN American Center

Filmmaker John Waters will headline the seventh annual Ocean City Film Festival coming to theaters and other venues in the resort March 2-5 screening 70 independent films from around the world.

Waters will give a live performance on Saturday, March 4, at The Ballroom at Ocean Downs Casino. Tickets and passes are on sale new at OCMDFilmFestival.com