SALISBURY — The Bridge is proud to present the End Of Summer Concert with Matthew West at the Wicomico Civic Center on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show begins at 7 p.m.
West is bringing his band all the way from Nashville, Tennessee, to spend his first Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva and help wrap up the summer season on the Shore. The five-time Grammy nominee will be playing hits from his latest album, “Brand New,” featuring two back-to-back No. 1 radio singles, “The God Who Stays” and “Truth Be Told,” plus many of his multiple No. 1 songs, including “Hello My Name Is,” “Broken Things” and “Strong Enough.”
West will be doing a special pre-show question and answer session and playing a few additional songs as part of the very limited VIP ticket package.
West is a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner. He is a 2018 GMA Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient and has two RIAA Gold-certified singles and one RIAA Platinum-certified single. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and has been named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. West also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Original Music and Lyrics for the title track for the feature film, “The Heart of Christmas.”
He has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name and has written five books. West and his father, Pastor Joe West, founded POPWE, a nonprofit ministry helping others to craft, share, and live a more meaningful life.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase tickets online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org, call 410-548-4911, purchase in person at the Wicomico Civic Center box office at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.