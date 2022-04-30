Maryland Humanities recently announced the selection of Naima Coster’s “What’s Mine and Yours” as its 2022 One Maryland One Book program.
“I am thrilled that ‘What’s Mine and Yours’ has been selected for One Maryland One Book 2022,” Coster said in a news release. “I am honored that the book will find readers across the state of Maryland this year and that I will be able to join in the conversation.”
The book is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families who collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side.
Parade called the novel “an intimate portrait of love, motherhood, class and race.”
“What’s Mine and Yours” was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors and bibliophiles in February from nearly 300 titles suggested by readers across the state for the theme, “New Beginnings.”
The author tour and other One Maryland One Book programming will take place later this year.
“Coster explores familial relationships with a clear sense of the world around her and the moment we live in,” Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker said in a news release. “The novel is riveting and thought-provoking, inviting readers into the lives of her complex, layered characters. I’m excited to hear and take part in conversations about this great book.”
Coster’s debut novel was “Halsey Street,” which was a which was a finalist for the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction. “What’s Mine and Yours” was an instant New York Times bestseller.
Coster’s stories and essays have appeared in various publicxations, including Elle, Time, Kweli, The New York Times, The Cut, The Sunday Times and Catapult.
In 2020, she received the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 honor.
The Brooklyn, N.Y. resident =has taught writing for over a decade in community settings, youth programs and universities. She currently teaches in the low-residency MFA program at Antioch University in Los Angeles, Cal. She occasionally writes a newsletter, “Bloom How You Must.” She lives in Brooklyn with her family.
Copies of “What’s Mine and Yours” will be dropped off in public spaces in three counties beginning in mid-August as part of “Wandering Books,” a fun campaign that introduces readers to “What’s Mine and Yours” and the One Maryland One Book program.
Clues can be obtained about where to find books via Maryland Humanities’ Maryland Center for the Book Facebook page or by following @MDHumanities on Twitter.
After finding a copy of the book, readers can got to www.bookcrossing.com and register their book’s ID number, post a comment or review when they’ve finished reading, then leave the book somewhere public for another reader to find and enjoy. Instructions are located on a label inside the book cover. Participation is free. Those who register books will be automatically entered to win a $25 gift certificate to Bookshop.org after the campaign ends on November 15 and must include their name and email to be eligible.
Maryland Humanities created One Maryland One Book to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book. We invite readers to participate in book-centered discussions and related programs at public libraries, high schools, colleges, museums, bookstores, and community and senior centers around the state.
For more information on the One Maryland One Book program, go to www.mdhumanities.org.