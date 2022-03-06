Yvette Sams is checking off career milestones and this weekend the Prince George’s County native will check another box when her first feature film, “A Royal Surprise,” airs on the BET Her television network.
The romantic drama stars Jennifer Freeman (“Staycation”), Riley Stevenson and South African actors Makgotso M. (“Survive”) and Thapelo Mokoena (“Trackers”). The movie, which was shot in South Africa by American Cinema Inspires and Black Sheep Films, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12
“It’s been in the makings [for a while] and it’s a dream coming true so I’m super excited,” said Sams, who grew up in Clinton and attended Surrattsville High School and currently lives in Beverly Hills.
Sams was hired to write a script and a producer gave her a few ideas on the premise. She said she received inspiration from writing in coffee houses, parks and along the Pacific Coast Highway and handed in a few different synopses in August of 2020. After receiving changes and notes, Sams handed in the final 102-page script in late winter 2021. Producers and directors count on about 1 minute per page.
“When I saw the screener I was just blown away,” she said, “because it was exactly how I envisioned it.”
The writer, producer and director launched her screenwriting career with a series of short films, including “Sunday School,” which she also directed and executive produced. The film won “Best Write of Passage” and “Audience Choice Awards” at the 2019 168 Film Festival, in which participants are challenged to craft a 12-page script in168 hours.
Her latest film, “Storm Watch,” which she directed and produced, earned a festival-best 17 nominations at the 2021 168 Film Festival.
Her thriller “Deadly Return” and her pilot series “Edge of the South” have been optioned by New Legacy Entertainment and additional projects are waiting in the wings.
She also wrote “A Snow Globe for Christmas” and “A Christmas Blueprint,” which was optioned for the Hallmark Channel.
Originally a publicist and marketing specialist, Sams was a columnist for “Nevada Family Magazine” and “Nevada Wellness Magazine” and she later became managing editor for “Prime Plus,” a lifestyle magazine. She is also the author of “The Helicopter Parents Guide To Surviving Senior Year.”
Sams, who also has a movie she’s hoping will shoot in Fort Washington this summer, said she makes sure to visit local crab restaurants with her sister Sharon, but has yet to find a better one than Maryland’s Fresh Seafood in Upper Marlboro.
To watch a trailer of “A Royal Surprise,” go to https://youtu.be/R2jvJt1bW7g.