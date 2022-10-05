Emily Roof, left, Terry Foltyn and Jennifer Jones of Lakeside Title model a pair of custom-made drawers at the 2020 Bras and Drawers event. The event is raising funds in honor of Foltyn, who had Stage 4 metastatic cancer and lost her battle with the disease in August.
Billy Fitzgerald, left, tries to get a higher bid on a pair of drawers modeled by Pam Day at the 2021 Bras and Drawers for the Cause event.
PHOTO BY KELLY RALEY
Volunteer Bob Day models a custom-made bra at the at the 2021 Bras and Drawers for the Cause event.
Most people wear their undergarments underneath their other clothes, but A Message of HOPE Cancer Fund will be going the reverse route all in the name of fundraising.
The nonprofit organization is hoping to surpass its previous total and reach $25,000 when it hosts its eighth annual Bras and Drawers for the Cause next Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Hughesville.
“We’re very excited,” Connie Gunn, vice president and incoming president of the nonprofit group, said. “We’re excited this organization still exists, excited that people are promoting it and excited the community is ready to come out and help us raise big money.”
Teams of up to three people have created a total of 12 to 15 “bras and drawers” outfits, most of which are themed, and those will be modeled on the outside of clothing during the event before being sold to the highest bidder.
When Gunn was asked if the models were professionals, she said, “Absolutely not. They are suckered in and nominated and people pay money for them to be the models and they try and raise funds on their own before the event.”
Two of the models will be Emily Roof, a licensed settlement officer with Lakeside Title Company, and her colleague, Ryan Carson.
“The secret is just to have fun,” said Roof, who added the duo has already raised $600 and will be modeling to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
“The crowd is half the people we already know, so it’s fun to go and see if they’ll give you money,” she said. “The key to work the room is just to dance around people that are most willing to donate. You just stick your hand out and you can’t be afraid to say, ‘Show me the money.’”
Guests can also purchase one of 100 balloon pops for different amounts and are guaranteed to win a gift card from local retailers in the same amount.
As of last week, Gunn said 84 tickets had been sold. She said the organization is hoping to draw 100 people to the event, though there is space for 140.
The event raised about $9,000 the first year it was held in 2017 and Gunn said, “It was big to us then so seeing us improve annually is quite exciting.”
Last year the event pulled in more than $17,911, but Gunn wants to continue raising the bar.
“It should be attainable,” Gunn said of the 25,000 goal. “Our community support this year has risen significantly and we’re hopeful with the involvement we have in our organization that we’re able to raise those funds.”
She added that the organization, which is a subdivision of the national A Message of Hope organization, has a database of at least 45 families and is currently assisting four of them.
“We’re here in the community to help,” Gunn said. “We spend a lot of time raising money and sometimes people are too proud to … ask for help. And the biggest thing our applicants say is that they wish they had filled out the application sooner.”
Gunn said applicants must live in Southern Maryland and have a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis or cancer treatment.
“We’re looking to help people in the community,” she said, “and we know there are a lot of them out there.”
“We’re grateful to have so much community involvement and support both with helping us to raise funds, but also getting our organization into the public eye, so those cancer victims struggling, know that we’re here to help them with the financial burden,” Gunn said in a release. “Cancer is hard enough, worrying about paying the mortgage or keeping the lights on, on top of chemo and radiation is unimaginable for some families. Our goal this year is to raise $25,000, it’s enough to pay one cancer victims’ mortgage for an entire year and to help others with utility bills.”