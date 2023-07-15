David Hollar recently published his newest book “Casualties of War” about his experiences as an infantry platoon leader in the Vietnam War through Lulu Press Inc.
The White Plains resident earned a bachelors of science with a major in accounting from Bob Jones University in 1967 and married his wife Sylvia in July of the same year.
He served three years in the U.S. Army and reached the rank of First Lieutenant.
He later worked as an auditor for Arthur Andersen & Co. and in 1971 he accepted a position as an accountant with the General Services Administration. He earned his CPA in 1973 and was a supervisory accountant until his retirement in 2005.
He and Sylvia have a son, Mike, and four grandchildren; Ben, Reagan, Tommy and Grace, and all are members of the LaPlata United Methodist Church in La Plata, Maryland
Hollar’s first book “Mr. NewHeart – Heart Attack to Transplant and Beyond” was published in 2005.
Both books are available at www.lulu.com/spotlight/dshollar.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I began writing “Mr. NewHeart – Heart Attack to Transplant and Beyond” when I retired and is the story of my heart transplant in 1991. My heart disease resulted from exposure to Agent Orange when I was in Vietnam as an infantry lieutenant.
What inspires you to write?
I have always enjoyed writing. In my case is has also been therapeutic in recovering from two traumatic events: combat in Vietnam and a heart transplant. Often therapist will recommend writing about traumatic events to help in recovery.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I do not consider it a career. I just enjoy doing it.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I think of a subject to write about and begin researching material. I give it much thought and try to stick to a schedule for writing.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why? How much do you feel they influence your own writing?
Both authors researched their subject matter thoroughly to achieve a true account of their stories. I tried to follow their lead in my book.
What are you working on now?
I do not have any other projects in mind at the present time. I might pursue a biography of my life.
Please include a brief description of your book.
Lt. David Hollar shares his memories of the year he spent in South Vietnam as an infantry lieutenant. As a platoon leader at the age of 25, he was responsible for the lives and welfare of 30 young soldiers. He and his men endured the jungle’s heat, bugs, mosquitoes, snakes, swamps, rice patties, monsoon rains, and the endless grind of being a “grunt” in Vietnam.
As part of the First Infantry Division, Lt. Hollar’s battalion headquarters was located at Dau Tieng about 45 miles northwest of Saigon and in the Michelin Rubber Plantation. David was a member of the 90-man Bravo Company, and he was the second platoon leader.
Lt. Hollar served seven months in jungle combat where the enemy was hidden and elusive. His days there included long periods of boredom interrupted by episodes of horrifying terror and fear.
Please include an excerpt from the book
The Lieutenants Dilemma
In the film “The Patriot,” Mel Gibson plays a planter in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War. He wants freedom from Britain and supports the patriots but he cannot go to war with Britain. He exhibits pacifist qualities since he would not join the freedom fighters. His oldest son rebels and joins the Continental army. Later, when his son is home on leave from the war, a British unit attacks his farmhouse, burns it, captures his son, and kills his next oldest son, a teen. Gibson is outraged and has a change of heart.
After the soldiers leave with his oldest son as a prisoner, he has his two youngest sons join him and seek out his son’s killers. The three are in the woods at the top of a gulley with a dirt road below. The unit that killed his son is approaching.
He asks the boys whether they know how to identify the officers. They replied that they do. He instructs them when they shoot: “I want you boys to start with the officers and work your way down.
That was the dilemma any infantry leader faced in South Vietnam, whether a sergeant, company commander, or lieutenant. It was common knowledge among OCS candidates of the risks a lieutenant faced in combat. There were various claims that second lieutenants lasted only a short time in a firefight.
In his “Not a Gentleman’s War: ... An Inside View of Junior Officers in the Vietnam War” Ron Milam wrote “The commonly held belief and Hollywood-inspired belief that the average life span of an infantry lieutenant was minutes was probably an exaggerated claim, but the danger for lieutenants exceeded that of other ranks.”
I was usually towards the front of a column moving through the jungle. I was the second or third man in my queue. The man closest to me would always be my Radio Telephone Operator. He carried his radio on his back, and the antenna pointing into the sky was like a giant arrow over our heads with large letters on it reading “kill them first.”
I expect this is what happened on Halloween evening in 1969. The Commanding Officer would have had two RTOs, one radio for communicating with his three platoons and the other to communicate with battalion headquarters on a separate frequency. The whip antenna for the battalion radio was significantly longer than the company radio and, therefore, more visible. On that occasion, Capt. Saunders was the only person wounded.
From time to time, as we were moving through the jungle or taking a rest, the thought would come to mind that a Viet Cong sniper might be in the trees near me with the crosshairs of his scope fixed on my helmet or the heart of the guy next to the soldier carrying the radio.
Another element of the lieutenant’s dilemma was that I was responsible for the lives of some 30 men in my platoon. I made daily decisions that would affect their safety and security. We were trained well in Officer Candidate School; however, my ultimate responsibility was in South Vietnam. It required that every decision I made had to be the right one. I was not satisfied that 90% of them were the right ones – it had to be 100%. Otherwise, someone could be injured or worse. Of course, it was not possible to be correct all the time. Add to that the stress of a combat environment and mistakes are bound to be made. In effect, infantry platoon leaders and company commanders were “set up” to fail because we would not and could not always be perfect.
