Here are some wineries, breweries and distilleries located in Southern Maryland:
Wineries
Cove Point Winery is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 755 Cove Point Road in Lusby. Call 410-326-0949 or go to https://covepointwinery.com/.
Fridays Creek Winery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday at 3485 Chaneyville Road in Owings. Call 410-286-9463 or go to https://fridayscreek.com/.
Generations Vineyard is open 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays, at 22715 Wheatleys Content Farm Lane in Leonardtown. Go to https://generationsvineyard.com/.
Perigeaux Vineyards and Winery is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Call 410-586-2710 or go to https://perigeaux.com/.
Port of Leonardtown Winery is open daily noon to 6 p.m. at 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Call 301-690-2192 or go to www.polwinery.com/.
Running Hare Vineyard is open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-414-8486 or go to https://runningharevineyard.com/.
Still Creek Vineyards is only open for tours at 23204 Colton’s Point Road in Avenue. Call 301-997-0484 or go to www.stillcreekvineyards.com/.
Xella Winery and Vineyard is open noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 26781 Laurel Grove Road in Mechanicsville. Call 240-249-6954 or go to www.xellawine.com/.
Breweries
Brudergarten is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, at 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Call 240-309-4384 or go to www.brudergarten.com/.
Jubilee Farm Fermentations is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and, during the summer, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays at 19860 Pear Hill Road in Leonardtown. Go to www.jubileefarmfermentations.com.
Lillard and Daughters Farms is located at 20752 Penansey lane in Leonardtown. Contact ladbrewing@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/ladfarmsbrewing.
Mully’s Brewery is open 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 141 Schooner lane in Prince Frederick. Call 443-968-9426 or go to www.mullysbrewery.com/.
Patuxent Brewing Company is open 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 70 Industrial Park Drive Suite 2A in Waldorf. Call 301-535-2979 or go to www.patuxentbrewing.com.
Pax River Ale House is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 46590 Corporate Drive in Lexington Park. Call 240-237-8335 or go to www.paxriveralehouse.com.
Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 13200 Dowell Road in Dowell. Call 410-394-3825 or go to www.ruddyduckbrewery.com.
Scorpion Brewing is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 Sunday at 929 Skinners Turn Road in Owings. Call 410-279-9700 or go to www.scorpionbrewing.com.
Southern Maryland Biergarten is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-414-8486 or go to https://runningharevineyard.com.
Distilleries
Blue Dyer Distilling Co. is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, at 52 Industrial Park Drive, Suite 15 in Waldorf. Call 301-674-8832 or go to www.bluedyerdistilling.com/.
Southern Trail Distillery is open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 27227 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. Call 240-249-6009 or go to https://southerntraildistillery.com/.
