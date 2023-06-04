Two Canadian Snowbirds pass each other during a performance at the McDonald’s Air and Sea Show in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. in 2004. Air shows are slated this summer in Ocean City and Delaware. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
The Patrouille acrobatique de France also known as the Patrouille de France (PAF) performs at an air show. The PAF is the precision aerobatics demonstration team of the French Air and Space Force.
Wikimedia Commons / Jastrow
Two Canadian Snowbirds pass each other during a performance at the McDonald’s Air and Sea Show in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. in 2004. Air shows are slated this summer in Ocean City and Delaware. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Summer air shows are returning to the Shore and across the country.
The OC Air Show returns to Ocean City June 10 and 11. The large aviation event is part the 2023 U.S. tour for the Air Dot Show Tour.
The air show tour started in April in Florida and has additional stops in New York (June 24-25), Atlanta (Oct. 7-8) and Orlando (Oct. 28-29).
The Ocean City show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35 Lightning II, the West Point Parachute Team, Red Bull Air Force and other performers and vintage and state-of-the-art aircraft.
“The Air Dot Show Tour is a great reason to plan a trip to one of our world class destinations,” said Bryan Lilley, CEO of Air Dot Show. “Whether you love the beach, the big city or a warm weather getaway to world class resorts and theme parks, we have a destination for you to experience the power, precision and patriotism of an Air Dot Show event.”
The Eastern Shore event features a number of VIP seating packages that range in price between $49.75 to $269. For more information on the event and tickets, go to https://ocairshow.com.
There are also upcoming air shows in Geneseo, New York, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Chickasa, Oklahoma, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Junction City, Kansas.
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flying team has upcoming June performance data at the Great Tennessee Air Show (June 10 and 11), Columbus (Ohio) Air Show (June 17 and 18) and the New York Air Show (June 24 and 25).
In July, the Warbirds over Delaware air show event runs Wednesday through Saturday, July 12, through 15, in Bear, Del., at Lums Pond State Park.
The Bournemouth Air Festival returns to Dover, Delaware from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.